Holiday travel in Houston will be one of busiest ever

Brace yourself for busy airports and highways this holiday travel period.

Driving the news: This year, AAA is predicting its second-highest year-end travel forecast since the group began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

Why it matters: The projection rounds off a year when travel records were already set around July Fourth and Thanksgiving.

Zoom in: This Friday, Sunday and Monday are expected to be the busiest air travel days in Houston this year, per the Houston Airport System.

  • As for highway traffic, INRIX, a transportation data company, projects the area will see its peak congestion on Saturday, Dec. 23, at around 5pm on I-45 South from Houston to Galveston.

By the numbers: From Thursday to Jan. 3, George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport combined are anticipating 3.9 million travelers, their largest winter holiday travel crowd on record — a 6% increase from the same period in 2019 and a 16% increase from 2022.

The intrigue: People are beginning their holiday travels before school is dismissed to beat the holiday rush, per Houston Airports.

The big picture: AAA projects 115.2 million travelers nationwide will hit the road or take flight during the 10-day holiday travel period beginning Dec. 23.

