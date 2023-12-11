Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour is coming to Houston

Share on email (opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" in Los Angeles. Photo: Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Barbz, prepare yourselves: Nicki Minaj is making a stop in Houston during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

What's happening: Live Nation announced 37 show dates for the tour, beginning March 1 in California and with performances across the U.S. and in Europe.

She is scheduled to perform at Toyota Center on May 9.

The news arrived days after Minaj's release of "Pink Friday 2," the highly anticipated sequel to her 2010 debut album.

Of note: resale tickets will be available Dec. 12 for Citi cardmembers, and regular sales will start Dec. 15.

Context: This is Minaj's first headline tour since "The Pinkprint Tour" in 2015-2016.