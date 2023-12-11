Dec 11, 2023 - Culture
Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour is coming to Houston
Barbz, prepare yourselves: Nicki Minaj is making a stop in Houston during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
What's happening: Live Nation announced 37 show dates for the tour, beginning March 1 in California and with performances across the U.S. and in Europe.
- She is scheduled to perform at Toyota Center on May 9.
- The news arrived days after Minaj's release of "Pink Friday 2," the highly anticipated sequel to her 2010 debut album.
Of note: resale tickets will be available Dec. 12 for Citi cardmembers, and regular sales will start Dec. 15.
Context: This is Minaj's first headline tour since "The Pinkprint Tour" in 2015-2016.
