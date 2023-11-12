Nov 12, 2023 - Things to Do

What to do in Houston this week: Nov. 13-17

Film, trivia and Doja Cat are on our social calendar this week in Houston.

🎥 Watch films at the Houston Cinema Arts Festival through Sunday. Screenings are at MFAH, the Orange Show, DeLUXE Theater and more.

  • $15 tickets.

🍿 Enjoy a free screening of "Now and Then" at Axelrad on Monday.

  • The movie begins at sundown.

💧 Learn how to harvest rainwater at the Central Library as part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Master Gardeners series.

  • 11am Tuesday. The free event will be livestreamed.

❓Test your pop-culture knowledge at Comicpalooza's Nerdy Night Team Trivia at Eureka Heights Brew Co.

  • 7pm to 10pm Wednesday.

🎤 Buy last-minute tickets to see Doja Cat at Toyota Center on Wednesday night.

  • Tickets start at $50.

🎨 Tune in to a panel about balancing being an artist and a parent or caregiver at the Eldorado Ballroom at Project Row Houses. Child care will be provided.

  • 6pm Thursday.
