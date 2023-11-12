What to do in Houston this week: Nov. 13-17
Film, trivia and Doja Cat are on our social calendar this week in Houston.
🎥 Watch films at the Houston Cinema Arts Festival through Sunday. Screenings are at MFAH, the Orange Show, DeLUXE Theater and more.
- $15 tickets.
🍿 Enjoy a free screening of "Now and Then" at Axelrad on Monday.
- The movie begins at sundown.
💧 Learn how to harvest rainwater at the Central Library as part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Master Gardeners series.
- 11am Tuesday. The free event will be livestreamed.
❓Test your pop-culture knowledge at Comicpalooza's Nerdy Night Team Trivia at Eureka Heights Brew Co.
- 7pm to 10pm Wednesday.
🎤 Buy last-minute tickets to see Doja Cat at Toyota Center on Wednesday night.
- Tickets start at $50.
🎨 Tune in to a panel about balancing being an artist and a parent or caregiver at the Eldorado Ballroom at Project Row Houses. Child care will be provided.
- 6pm Thursday.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.