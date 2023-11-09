Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on this weekend in the Bayou City.

👾 Play classic arcade games at the Houston Arcade Expo in Westchase on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Online presale is closed, but tickets at the door are $45 for a day pass and $55 for a weekend pass.

🏀 Watch the Rockets take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at Toyota Center.

Tickets start at $12. Tipoff is at 7pm.

🎻 Listen to the Houston Symphony play Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances at 8pm Friday and Saturday or 2:30pm Sunday.

Tickets start at $34.

🧜‍♀️ See "The Little Mermaid" at Discovery Green's Screen on the Green on Saturday.

The free screening begins at 7pm.

🍳 Make a Hogwarts breakfast with the kids at Central Market at 11am Sunday.

Admission is $70 per person.

🛍 Buy Christmas gifts early at the annual Nutcracker Market this weekend.