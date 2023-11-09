2 hours ago - News
Things to do in Houston this weekend
Here's what's going on this weekend in the Bayou City.
👾 Play classic arcade games at the Houston Arcade Expo in Westchase on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Online presale is closed, but tickets at the door are $45 for a day pass and $55 for a weekend pass.
🏀 Watch the Rockets take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at Toyota Center.
- Tickets start at $12. Tipoff is at 7pm.
🎻 Listen to the Houston Symphony play Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances at 8pm Friday and Saturday or 2:30pm Sunday.
- Tickets start at $34.
🧜♀️ See "The Little Mermaid" at Discovery Green's Screen on the Green on Saturday.
- The free screening begins at 7pm.
🍳 Make a Hogwarts breakfast with the kids at Central Market at 11am Sunday.
- Admission is $70 per person.
🛍 Buy Christmas gifts early at the annual Nutcracker Market this weekend.
- General admission for one day is $20.
