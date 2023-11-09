2 hours ago - News

Things to do in Houston this weekend

headshot
Illustration of a line of briefcases followed by a suitcase with a pair of sunglasses and a hat on it

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Here's what's going on this weekend in the Bayou City.

👾 Play classic arcade games at the Houston Arcade Expo in Westchase on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

  • Online presale is closed, but tickets at the door are $45 for a day pass and $55 for a weekend pass.

🏀 Watch the Rockets take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at Toyota Center.

  • Tickets start at $12. Tipoff is at 7pm.

🎻 Listen to the Houston Symphony play Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances at 8pm Friday and Saturday or 2:30pm Sunday.

🧜‍♀️ See "The Little Mermaid" at Discovery Green's Screen on the Green on Saturday.

  • The free screening begins at 7pm.

🍳 Make a Hogwarts breakfast with the kids at Central Market at 11am Sunday.

🛍 Buy Christmas gifts early at the annual Nutcracker Market this weekend.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more