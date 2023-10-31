Strong Houston-area cold front brings temperatures in the 40s

The very noticeable change in weather across Southeast Texas will stick around for a few days before temperatures warm up again.

Driving the news: The cold front that swept through the Bayou City late Sunday ushered in temperatures in the 40s across Houston.

Tuesday's high is predicted to reach the upper 50s, with clouds clearing throughout the day. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s in Houston.

The latest: While Wednesday's high will be higher than the two previous days', the overnight low will be the coldest it's been this season — with temperatures expected to reach near freezing in Greater Houston's northernmost communities.

National Weather Service meteorologists could put out a freeze watch, which is typically issued during the area's first freeze.

What they're saying: "The cold weather gets colder on Wednesday," NWS meteorologist Jimmy Fowler wrote in a forecast note. "Other than the Houston metro and along the immediate coast, most of the area will be flirting with freezing."

What's next: Temperatures will climb to the 70s and 80s this weekend.

Zoom out: This year's strong El Niño means there are higher than average odds for unusually mild temperatures this winter across much of the Lower 48 states, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

The bottom line: Wear your sweaters while you can.