Things to do in Houston this week: Halloween, Dia de los Muertos, more
Here's what's happening around the city this week.
📚 See Pulitzer Prize-winner Viet Thanh Nguyen at an Inprint reading for his new memoir, "A Man of Two Faces," tonight at 7:30pm.
- Tickets are $5. The event comes after his reading at 92NY was canceled after he joined other authors in an open letter calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
🕯 Celebrate Dia de los Muertos by going to MECA's art and ofrendas exhibition. More than 20 colorful ofrendas will be on display through Nov. 10.
- Free. Open from 10am to 7pm.
🍻 Bar crawl through Midtown and East Downtown on Halloween. The $26 ticket includes cover at the 10 participating venues, some complimentary drinks and additional treats.
- Check in before 7pm.
🐒 Head to the Houston Zoo for the annual Zoo Boo festivities.
- Tickets on today and tomorrow are $26.
🎭 Watch "Intelligence" at the Houston Grand Opera on Wednesday. Read our review.
- 7:30pm. Tickets start at $25.
