1 hour ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Houston this week: Halloween, Dia de los Muertos, more

headshot
Illustration of the Axios logo with Frankenstein hair, stitches, eyes and bolts

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Here's what's happening around the city this week.

📚 See Pulitzer Prize-winner Viet Thanh Nguyen at an Inprint reading for his new memoir, "A Man of Two Faces," tonight at 7:30pm.

🕯 Celebrate Dia de los Muertos by going to MECA's art and ofrendas exhibition. More than 20 colorful ofrendas will be on display through Nov. 10.

  • Free. Open from 10am to 7pm.

🍻 Bar crawl through Midtown and East Downtown on Halloween. The $26 ticket includes cover at the 10 participating venues, some complimentary drinks and additional treats.

  • Check in before 7pm.

🐒 Head to the Houston Zoo for the annual Zoo Boo festivities.

  • Tickets on today and tomorrow are $26.

🎭 Watch "Intelligence" at the Houston Grand Opera on Wednesday. Read our review.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more