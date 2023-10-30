Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's happening around the city this week.

📚 See Pulitzer Prize-winner Viet Thanh Nguyen at an Inprint reading for his new memoir, "A Man of Two Faces," tonight at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $5. The event comes after his reading at 92NY was canceled after he joined other authors in an open letter calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

🕯 Celebrate Dia de los Muertos by going to MECA's art and ofrendas exhibition. More than 20 colorful ofrendas will be on display through Nov. 10.

Free. Open from 10am to 7pm.

🍻 Bar crawl through Midtown and East Downtown on Halloween. The $26 ticket includes cover at the 10 participating venues, some complimentary drinks and additional treats.

Check in before 7pm.

🐒 Head to the Houston Zoo for the annual Zoo Boo festivities.

Tickets on today and tomorrow are $26.

🎭 Watch "Intelligence" at the Houston Grand Opera on Wednesday. Read our review.