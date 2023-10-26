Oct 26, 2023 - Things to Do
Houston's Weekender Guide for Oct. 27-29
Here's what's going on the weekend before Halloween.
😱 Attend Scream on the Green at Discovery Green for a costume contest, music, performances by Cirque Olympus and a screening of "Hocus Pocus" on Friday.
- Admission is free. Events run from 6pm to 10pm.
🍺 Drink and pedal across the Heights at the official Halloween Bar Crawl on Saturday.
- Tickets start at $20. The crawl kicks off at 4pm.
✍️ Learn to write poetry with writer and poet Fallon Vaughn at Lit & Lounge at Christo Mio on Saturday.
- The event starts at 2pm and is intended for women of color. Donations are encouraged.
🍸 Create spooky cocktails at the Boo-zy Gin Elixirs: Halloween Mixology Secrets at OST Liquor Store on Saturday.
- Tickets are $25. Lessons run from noon to 1:30pm.
💀 Commemorate Día de los Muertos at Kemah Boardwalk on Sunday with mariachi bands, sugar skull crafts and more.
- Event runs from noon to 9pm.
