Oct 26, 2023 - Things to Do

Houston's Weekender Guide for Oct. 27-29

Here's what's going on the weekend before Halloween.

😱 Attend Scream on the Green at Discovery Green for a costume contest, music, performances by Cirque Olympus and a screening of "Hocus Pocus" on Friday.

  • Admission is free. Events run from 6pm to 10pm.

🍺 Drink and pedal across the Heights at the official Halloween Bar Crawl on Saturday.

  • Tickets start at $20. The crawl kicks off at 4pm.

✍️ Learn to write poetry with writer and poet Fallon Vaughn at Lit & Lounge at Christo Mio on Saturday.

  • The event starts at 2pm and is intended for women of color. Donations are encouraged.

🍸 Create spooky cocktails at the Boo-zy Gin Elixirs: Halloween Mixology Secrets at OST Liquor Store on Saturday.

  • Tickets are $25. Lessons run from noon to 1:30pm.

💀 Commemorate Día de los Muertos at Kemah Boardwalk on Sunday with mariachi bands, sugar skull crafts and more.

  • Event runs from noon to 9pm.
