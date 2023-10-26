Houston's Weekender Guide for Oct. 27-29

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on the weekend before Halloween.

😱 Attend Scream on the Green at Discovery Green for a costume contest, music, performances by Cirque Olympus and a screening of "Hocus Pocus" on Friday.

Admission is free. Events run from 6pm to 10pm.

🍺 Drink and pedal across the Heights at the official Halloween Bar Crawl on Saturday.

Tickets start at $20. The crawl kicks off at 4pm.

✍️ Learn to write poetry with writer and poet Fallon Vaughn at Lit & Lounge at Christo Mio on Saturday.

The event starts at 2pm and is intended for women of color. Donations are encouraged.

🍸 Create spooky cocktails at the Boo-zy Gin Elixirs: Halloween Mixology Secrets at OST Liquor Store on Saturday.

Tickets are $25. Lessons run from noon to 1:30pm.

💀 Commemorate Día de los Muertos at Kemah Boardwalk on Sunday with mariachi bands, sugar skull crafts and more.