More Houstonians are choosing 5pm dinner

Data: Resy; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

More Houstonians — some who continue to work remotely — are making earlier dinner reservations: 5pm early.

Why it matters: Eating dinner early could benefit your metabolic health, experts say.

By the numbers: 5pm dinner reservations are more popular now than at any other time in the last five years, according to data Resy shared with Axios.

And reservations made for the 6pm hour have dropped.

What they're saying: Limiting your calorie intake close to bedtime — about three to four hours before bed — could help with blood sugar control and weight management, says Frank Scheer, Harvard Medical School professor and Medical Chronobiology Program director.

"When we delay the food intake and keep everything else the same, that by itself leads to an increase in cravings, changes in appetite hormones, and fewer calories burnt across the waking hours," says Scheer, who has conducted research around mealtime and metabolic health.

The reason is likely connected to the circadian clock, which reduces the energy we burn after a meal in the evening, he says.

If you have to eat something right before bed, though, some experts advise going for a small nutritious snack, like fruit or yogurt.

Meanwhile, it's not just dinners that are happening at 5pm — so are workouts.

According to Future fitness app data from April to June, 5pm was the most popular time to start a workout among a sample of 20,000 users.

That's a major shift from 2019, when the app's most popular workout start time was before 7am — possibly ahead of a work commute.

Zoom out: The shift to eating and exercising while the sun's still out appears to be part of a larger trend to prioritize work-life balance and sleep over hustle culture.