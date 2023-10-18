Montrose makeover sparks backlash over live oaks

The Montrose TIRZ says all of the median trees will be saved. Photo: Courtesy of the Montrose TIRZ

Factions of Montrose neighbors are sparring over the fate of dozens of live oak trees during an upcoming construction project rejuvenating Montrose Boulevard.

Catch up fast: The Montrose Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), a government entity that uses a portion of tax dollars to fund projects in the neighborhood, is about to start construction on a project overhauling Montrose Boulevard from Allen Parkway to U.S. 59.

Segment one of the project will cost $14 million and includes major drainage improvements and a 10-foot shared-use path from Allen Parkway to West Clay Street.

The intrigue: The first segment calls for nearly 60 decades-old live oak trees to be cut down and replaced by 137 younger cypress trees.

Driving the news: TIRZ board members and their contractors told the public during a meeting Monday that the construction is necessary to improve drainage in the flood-prone area and that the tree removal is necessary to make room for the path — which will give more access to those who bike, walk or use a wheelchair.

A TIRZ arborist also found that a majority of the live oak trees have restricted growing space or are directly underneath power lines, meaning workers must periodically trim the tops.

What they're saying: Dozens of residents shared their opinions on the project with board members during a public comment session.

"As this area becomes denser, our responsibility grows — the responsibility to ensure safety for everyone, not just those in vehicles," Mehdi Rais said during a public comment session. He has been on the frontlines of getting the TIRZ to incorporate pedestrian-friendly facilities into the project.

Jonna Hitchcock, who started a petition against the project that argues the trees provide much-needed shade and contribute to the community's character, said the TIRZ should have been more forthcoming with the plans from the beginning.

"With the groundswell of public opposition, with now 6,300 signatures, this was obviously a big miss in terms of community engagement," Hitchcock said.

Reality check: The TIRZ held four public meetings on the project before the petition was started.

What's next: The project's designs are 90% complete, and construction is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2024.