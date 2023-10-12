The road to the World Series will run through Houston — again.

Driving the news: The Astros, for the seventh consecutive year, will fight in the American League Championship Series for a chance to make the fall classic.

Why it matters: Houston is going for Major League Baseball's first World Series repeat in more than 20 years.

The intrigue: The only other team to play in more consecutive championship series is the Braves, who did it eight years in a row from 1991 to 1999.

Do it for Dusty. Photo: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

What happened: The Astros last night beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on a chilly evening in Minneapolis in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, securing a 3-1 series victory.

The Astros' scoring was propelled by a first-inning solo home run by utility player Michael Brantley.

First baseman Jose Abreu had another stellar showing with a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his third home run in two games.

The Astros will face a familiar foe in the championship series: The Texas Rangers, who swept the Baltimore Orioles to make it to their first ALCS since 2011.

The Astros got the best of the Rangers in the regular season, going 9-4 against their in-state rivals. The two teams finished the regular season with identical records.

What they're saying: "They know us and we know them," Astros manager Dusty Baker said of the Rangers. "And I know (Rangers manager) Bruce [Bochy], and he knows me. And I know (Rangers pitching coach) Mike Maddux. And it's going to be a heck of a series."

What's next: The Astros will get some well-deserved rest before the first game of the seven-game ALCS on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.