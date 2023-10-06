Astros push into the MLB postseason

Share on email (opens in new window)

Justin Verlander will be on the mound Saturday against Minnesota. Photo: Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Another year, another Astros appearance in the postseason.

Why it matters: The defending World Series champions are vying for a repeat this year, hoping to be the first team since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees to go back to back.

Driving the news: The Astros will take on the Minnesota Twins in the best-of-five American League Division Series starting Saturday at Minute Maid Park, the second round of the 2023 postseason.

The Stros advanced straight to the ALDS after going 90-72 during the regular season and winning the American League West.

The Twins swept the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series this week.

Minnesota is playing with star shortstop Carlos Correa, a Houston favorite who helped the Astros bring home the city's first World Series championship in 2017.

The winner of the division series goes on to the seven-game American League Championship Series, the winner of which plays the National League champion in the World Series.

Catch up quick: The Stros started the season plagued by injuries but have a relatively healthy lineup heading into the postseason.

Second baseman Jose Altuve missed 43 games at the beginning of the season after breaking his thumb during the World Baseball Classic, and veteran utility player Michael Brantley only returned to the team in August.

The Astros also picked up former Astros pitcher Justin Verlander from the New York Mets right before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

The intrigue: It was a season of career milestones for some of the Astros' brightest stars.

Altuve recorded his 2,000th hit, 1,000th run scored and 200th home run during regular-season play.

Outfielder Yordan Álvarez became the fastest franchise player to hit 100 career home runs, doing so in 372 games.

Between the lines: While the Astros have home-field advantage during the ALDS, they've struggled at Minute Maid Park all season, finishing with a record of 39-42.

No team has made it to the World Series with a losing home record, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

Of note: AL West rivals the Texas Rangers are also hoping to make a deep run in the postseason.

The Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card Series and face the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS.

If the Astros and Rangers win their respective division series, they'll face off in the ALCS. The Astros went 9-4 against the Rangers in the regular season.

How to watch: The ALDS will air on Fox and FS1.