Best fall festivals and fairs in Houston in 2023
Houston doesn't always experience crisp sweater weather or dramatic autumnal foliage. But you can still celebrate the season.
Here is a list of some of the best fall activities and festivals coming up:
Zoo Boo
What: Costumes are encouraged at this monthlong event that sees the Houston Zoo decked out with pumpkins and a Scary-Go-Round.
When: Daily until Oct. 31. 9am-5pm.
Plus: Every Friday this month Zoo Boo After Hours will feature themed lights and photo opportunities until 8:30pm.
Montgomery Corn Maze
What: Navigate through a corn maze, pick your own pumpkins and flowers, have a fall photo shoot, and enjoy other kid-friendly activities.
When: The festival runs until Nov. 5.
Where: P-6 Farms in Montgomery.
Texas Renaissance Festival
What: Enjoy the nation's largest Renaissance theme park, featuring performances and people dressed in 17th-century garb.
When: Weekends from Oct. 7-Nov. 26.
Where: Todd Mission, an hour northwest of Houston.
Katy Rice Festival
What: The annual rice harvest festivities include live music, a carnival, food trucks and a beer garden.
When: Oct. 13-15.
Where: Downtown Historic Katy Plaza.
ArBOOretum
What: Activities include a trick-or-treat nature trail and pumpkin decorating.
When: Oct. 14, 10am-4pm.
Where: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center.
Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival
What: There will be tens of thousands of pounds of pumpkins for sale, festival games, fall-themed food and a market.
When: Oct. 14-15, 11am-4pm.
Where: Nature Discovery Center in Bellaire.
Galveston's Island Oktoberfest
What: Enjoy German live entertainment, food and, of course, beer.
When: Oct. 27-28.
Where: Two blocks near the First Lutheran Church of Galveston.
Greek Festival
What: Taste authentic Greek food, wine and beer at the 57th annual festival. Plus, tour the cathedral and shop Greek art.
When: Oct. 5-7.
Where: Houston's Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Día de los Muertos parade
What: Honor those who have passed at the third annual Día de los Muertos festival and parade. There will be people in costume, live music, arts and crafts, and concessions.
When: Nov. 4. Festival from 2pm-10pm. Parade starts at 7pm.
Where: Sam Houston Park downtown.
Diwali Mela
What: Celebrate the Indian festival of lights by enjoying a concert with classical dances, a bazaar, mehndi tattoos and laser fireworks.
When: Nov. 10 from 6pm.
Where: RISE Rooftop in Midtown.
