Best fall festivals and fairs in Houston in 2023

Shafaq Patel
Illustration of a scarecrow throwing up the "rock on" hand symbol and wearing an event wristband.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Houston doesn't always experience crisp sweater weather or dramatic autumnal foliage. But you can still celebrate the season.

Here is a list of some of the best fall activities and festivals coming up:

Zoo Boo

What: Costumes are encouraged at this monthlong event that sees the Houston Zoo decked out with pumpkins and a Scary-Go-Round.

When: Daily until Oct. 31. 9am-5pm.

Plus: Every Friday this month Zoo Boo After Hours will feature themed lights and photo opportunities until 8:30pm.

Montgomery Corn Maze

What: Navigate through a corn maze, pick your own pumpkins and flowers, have a fall photo shoot, and enjoy other kid-friendly activities.

When: The festival runs until Nov. 5.

Where: P-6 Farms in Montgomery.

Texas Renaissance Festival

What: Enjoy the nation's largest Renaissance theme park, featuring performances and people dressed in 17th-century garb.

When: Weekends from Oct. 7-Nov. 26.

Where: Todd Mission, an hour northwest of Houston.

Katy Rice Festival

What: The annual rice harvest festivities include live music, a carnival, food trucks and a beer garden.

When: Oct. 13-15.

Where: Downtown Historic Katy Plaza.

ArBOOretum

What: Activities include a trick-or-treat nature trail and pumpkin decorating.

When: Oct. 14, 10am-4pm.

Where: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center.

Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival

What: There will be tens of thousands of pounds of pumpkins for sale, festival games, fall-themed food and a market.

When: Oct. 14-15, 11am-4pm.

Where: Nature Discovery Center in Bellaire.

Galveston's Island Oktoberfest

What: Enjoy German live entertainment, food and, of course, beer.

When: Oct. 27-28.

Where: Two blocks near the First Lutheran Church of Galveston.

Greek Festival

What: Taste authentic Greek food, wine and beer at the 57th annual festival. Plus, tour the cathedral and shop Greek art.

When: Oct. 5-7.

Where: Houston's Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Día de los Muertos parade

What: Honor those who have passed at the third annual Día de los Muertos festival and parade. There will be people in costume, live music, arts and crafts, and concessions.

When: Nov. 4. Festival from 2pm-10pm. Parade starts at 7pm.

Where: Sam Houston Park downtown.

Diwali Mela

What: Celebrate the Indian festival of lights by enjoying a concert with classical dances, a bazaar, mehndi tattoos and laser fireworks.

When: Nov. 10 from 6pm.

Where: RISE Rooftop in Midtown.

