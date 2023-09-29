The rising rate of new Houston mothers in the workforce

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Note: Includes women ages 16 to 50; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The number of Houston-area women who return to the workforce soon after giving birth has been steadily growing over the last decade, per new U.S. Census Bureau data.

Driving the news: In 2022, nearly 64% of Houston-area women who gave birth in the previous 12 months were in the labor force.

That's a significant increase compared to the approximately 50% of Houstonian women who were in the workforce in 2010.

Why it matters: Motherhood often knocks women out of the labor force, at least temporarily, contributing to the gender pay gap.

The intrigue: Remote and flexible work is making it easier for new moms to juggle both parenting and their careers. (In fact, the workplace gender gap is at a record low.)

That's true for new dads, too — but women tend to bear the brunt of work-life priority changes brought on by parenthood.

The big picture: Nationally, the percentage of women who recently gave birth and remained working reached a decade-plus high-water mark last year at 66.6% — up from 61.6% in 2010.

Flashback: About 1 million working mothers were estimated to have stopped working during the pandemic.

Threat level: As the cost of child care skyrockets and federal child care funding dries up this weekend, more and more families will be in the difficult position of deciding whether it makes sense for both parents to work or for one to stay home and watch the kids.