57 mins ago - Things to Do
Oktoberfest, Monarch butterflies and more things to do in Houston this weekend
There's plenty to keep you busy in the Bayou City this weekend.
🎷 Wind down and listen to live jazz by The Thomas Helton Duo at the Montrose Collective.
- 5pm to 8pm tomorrow.
🕹 Play PacMan or any of the more than 200 games at Joystix Classic Games & Pinballs.
- $15 per person for unlimited gameplay. Tomorrow from 9pm to 2am.
🍻 Drink up at Saint Arnold's annual Oktoberfest celebration at the Beer Garden.
- Tomorrow and Saturday from 4pm to 9pm. Free. Costume contest is at 6:45pm.
🦋 Take your children to the Houston Botanic Garden for "Flutter: The Monarch Butterfly Project."
- There will be contemporary dance performances and interactive installations Saturday and Sunday from 4pm to 7pm. Adult tickets are $15.
🖼 Walk through open art studios and exhibits at the inaugural Art Ramble at Sawyer Yards on Saturday from 2pm to 7pm.
- Food trucks, musicians and local drink vendors will be present. Free.
