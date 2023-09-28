Share on email (opens in new window)

There's plenty to keep you busy in the Bayou City this weekend.

🎷 Wind down and listen to live jazz by The Thomas Helton Duo at the Montrose Collective.

5pm to 8pm tomorrow.

🕹 Play PacMan or any of the more than 200 games at Joystix Classic Games & Pinballs.

$15 per person for unlimited gameplay. Tomorrow from 9pm to 2am.

🍻 Drink up at Saint Arnold's annual Oktoberfest celebration at the Beer Garden.

Tomorrow and Saturday from 4pm to 9pm. Free. Costume contest is at 6:45pm.

🦋 Take your children to the Houston Botanic Garden for "Flutter: The Monarch Butterfly Project."

There will be contemporary dance performances and interactive installations Saturday and Sunday from 4pm to 7pm. Adult tickets are $15.

🖼 Walk through open art studios and exhibits at the inaugural Art Ramble at Sawyer Yards on Saturday from 2pm to 7pm.