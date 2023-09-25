57 mins ago - Things to Do
Bird Week, Pink and more things to do in Houston this week
It's the first week of autumn, and there's a lot to do in Houston.
🦜 Learn all about birds during Houston Bird Week.
- There are bird walks, trivia, basic birding classes, photography and art classes every day through Saturday.
🖼 View the new Art League Houston exhibition by 2023 Texas Artist of the Year Vincent Valdez.
- The installation "Siete Dias/Seven Days" features 21 suspended banners that showcase a handful of the more than 150,000 individuals who have disappeared in Central and South America since the 1970s.
- Open daily from 9am to 5pm.
🎸 Enjoy "American Mariachi" at the Alley Theatre. The play follows a young woman's journey to become a professional mariachi performer.
- Tickets for tomorrow's 7:30pm show start at $46.
🧀 Make a garden-inspired cheese board and herb-infused focaccia bread, plus take a tour of the Monarch's Teaching Garden tomorrow.
- 6pm to 8pm. Tickets are $30.
🎤 See Pink live at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday.
- The show begins at 6:30pm. Tickets start at $25.
