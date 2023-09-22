FTC sues private equity firm Welsh Carson

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday filed suit against private equity firm Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe, accusing it of suppressing competition and driving up prices for anesthesiology services in Texas.

Why it matters: This could be the tip of an antitrust spear aimed at private equity, after decades of avoidance.

Backstory: Welsh Carson in 2012 announced the formation of U.S. Anesthesia Partners (USAP), a platform that would acquire anesthesia services groups, starting with the acquisition of Greater Houston Anesthesiology, now called USAP-Texas (Gulf Coast).

Today, USAP-Texas (Gulf Coast) reports that its providers perform more than 200,000 anesthetics annually in more than 30 medical facilities in the greater Houston area, per its website.

Lawsuit: The FTC alleges that Welsh Carson and USAP were involved in a "multi-year anticompetitive scheme" that hurt patient pocketbooks for the sake of profits.

Specifically, it claims that Welsh Carson and USAP bought up "nearly every large anesthesia practice in Texas" to form a dominant provider and then forged price-setting agreements with providers that had remained independent.

The FTC also accuses the defendants of "striking a deal" to keep a major competitor out of Texas.

It doesn't allege wrongdoing by Welsh Carson or USAP in markets outside Texas.

Welsh Carson holds a minority stake in USAP, but the FTC argues that it remains in control.

The other side: Welsh Carson said in an emailed statement that the case is "unwarranted" and that the complaint will "harm clinicians and patients."

The bottom line: Roll-ups are a very common private equity strategy, particularly in health care.