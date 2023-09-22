FTC sues private equity firm Welsh Carson
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday filed suit against private equity firm Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe, accusing it of suppressing competition and driving up prices for anesthesiology services in Texas.
Why it matters: This could be the tip of an antitrust spear aimed at private equity, after decades of avoidance.
Backstory: Welsh Carson in 2012 announced the formation of U.S. Anesthesia Partners (USAP), a platform that would acquire anesthesia services groups, starting with the acquisition of Greater Houston Anesthesiology, now called USAP-Texas (Gulf Coast).
- Today, USAP-Texas (Gulf Coast) reports that its providers perform more than 200,000 anesthetics annually in more than 30 medical facilities in the greater Houston area, per its website.
Lawsuit: The FTC alleges that Welsh Carson and USAP were involved in a "multi-year anticompetitive scheme" that hurt patient pocketbooks for the sake of profits.
- Specifically, it claims that Welsh Carson and USAP bought up "nearly every large anesthesia practice in Texas" to form a dominant provider and then forged price-setting agreements with providers that had remained independent.
- The FTC also accuses the defendants of "striking a deal" to keep a major competitor out of Texas.
- It doesn't allege wrongdoing by Welsh Carson or USAP in markets outside Texas.
- Welsh Carson holds a minority stake in USAP, but the FTC argues that it remains in control.
The other side: Welsh Carson said in an emailed statement that the case is "unwarranted" and that the complaint will "harm clinicians and patients."
The bottom line: Roll-ups are a very common private equity strategy, particularly in health care.
- The FTC previously went after a roll-up in the veterinary care space, but the case was settled and never litigated.
- If the FTC is successful in this new case, it could create a blueprint for future actions.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.