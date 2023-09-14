1 hour ago - Things to Do
Weekender Guide: Sept. 15-17
Celebrate the city's jazz scene at the Houston Jazz Festival.
- The Houston Jazz Collective will perform at 8pm Saturday at Miller Outdoor Theatre.
- On Sunday, Axelrad will host daylong festivities starting at 2:30pm.
- Both events are free.
🦎 Watch Disney's "Tangled" during H-E-B Movie Night at Discovery Green.
- 7pm Saturday.
🎶 Enjoy live music and Creole food at the ninth annual Houston Creole Festival.
- 11am to 10pm Saturday at Emancipation Park. $10 admission.
👩🎨 Meet artists at their studios at Sawyer Yards' free open studios event from noon to 5pm Saturday.
- Houston artist Nestor Topchy, who has an exhibit at the Menil, is also opening his studio from noon to 4pm Saturday to share his process of making icon portraits. Free.
✍️ Drop in for a self-portrait drawing class, inspired by Ming Smith's portraits, at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.
- 1pm to 4pm Saturday. Free.
🤣 See comedian Mo Amer's show at Bayou Music Center at 8pm Saturday.
- Tickets start at $58.
