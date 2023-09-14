1 hour ago - Things to Do

Weekender Guide: Sept. 15-17

Shafaq Patel
Celebrate the city's jazz scene at the Houston Jazz Festival.

  • On Sunday, Axelrad will host daylong festivities starting at 2:30pm.
  • Both events are free.

🦎 Watch Disney's "Tangled" during H-E-B Movie Night at Discovery Green.

  • 7pm Saturday.

🎶 Enjoy live music and Creole food at the ninth annual Houston Creole Festival.

  • 11am to 10pm Saturday at Emancipation Park. $10 admission.

👩‍🎨 Meet artists at their studios at Sawyer Yards' free open studios event from noon to 5pm Saturday.

  • Houston artist Nestor Topchy, who has an exhibit at the Menil, is also opening his studio from noon to 4pm Saturday to share his process of making icon portraits. Free.

✍️ Drop in for a self-portrait drawing class, inspired by Ming Smith's portraits, at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.

  • 1pm to 4pm Saturday. Free.

🤣 See comedian Mo Amer's show at Bayou Music Center at 8pm Saturday.

  • Tickets start at $58.
