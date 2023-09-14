Weekender Guide: Sept. 15-17

Share on email (opens in new window)

Celebrate the city's jazz scene at the Houston Jazz Festival.

The Houston Jazz Collective will perform at 8pm Saturday at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

On Sunday, Axelrad will host daylong festivities starting at 2:30pm.

Both events are free.

🦎 Watch Disney's "Tangled" during H-E-B Movie Night at Discovery Green.

7pm Saturday.

🎶 Enjoy live music and Creole food at the ninth annual Houston Creole Festival.

11am to 10pm Saturday at Emancipation Park. $10 admission.

👩‍🎨 Meet artists at their studios at Sawyer Yards' free open studios event from noon to 5pm Saturday.

Houston artist Nestor Topchy, who has an exhibit at the Menil, is also opening his studio from noon to 4pm Saturday to share his process of making icon portraits. Free.

✍️ Drop in for a self-portrait drawing class, inspired by Ming Smith's portraits, at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.

1pm to 4pm Saturday. Free.

🤣 See comedian Mo Amer's show at Bayou Music Center at 8pm Saturday.