Axios Houston celebrates first anniversary

Shafaq Patel
A year ago Tuesday, we hit send on the first-ever official Axios Houston newsletter.

  • OG subscribers remember our accidental launch a week prior, but this one-year anniversary is special to us nonetheless.

Why it matters: This newsletter is a daily digest of the Bayou City, with a mix of reported stories, aggregated hits, humble food reviews and coverage of Houston's favorite sports teams.

  • With such a large metro, it's a lot to keep up with — but the two of us love doing it day in and day out.

Flashback: Over the last 12 months, we've sent nearly 250 newsletters and kept our readers up to date on the biggest stories in Houston, including a scoop on the embattled Interstate 45 project, the state of homelessness and how Houston's economy could fare during a recession.

Not to brag, but the two of us also kept our readers informed about issues surrounding the 2022 election, Houston's growing number of bicycle deaths and the Houston ISD takeover.

What's next: We're just getting started and promise to continue digging into the most important issues in H-Town.

  • We want to hear your ideas, too. Reply to this email with the stories you'd like to see told in the newsletter.

The bottom line: Thank you for reading our newsletter and supporting us.

  • If you've enjoyed spending your mornings with us over the last year, encourage your friends and neighbors to subscribe for free.
