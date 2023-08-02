60 mins ago - Sports

Justin Verlander to return to the Astros

Jay R. Jordan
Justin Verlander delivers a pitch

Justin Verlander's last game as a Met was July 30. Photo: Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Justin Verlander will pitch in an Astros uniform once again.

Driving the news: Houston acquired the 40-year-old ace from the New York Mets in a blockbuster deal Tuesday.

  • The Astros traded away minor league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford — two of the team's top prospects.

Why it matters: Verlander was with the Astros for their World Series wins in 2017 and 2022, earning two of his three Cy Young Awards in that time.

  • Houston is vying for a repeat this year and hopes Verlander's seasoned career with the franchise can bring an extra spark into the clubhouse, a la Game 2 of the 2017 World Series.

Yes, but: While the ace is stellar in the regular season, his personal record in the World Series is 1-7.

  • His only win came during last year's Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies, which the Astros won 3-2.

Flashback: Verlander debuted in 2005 with the Detroit Tigers, where he stayed until a last-minute trade in 2017 landed him in Houston.

  • The rest of the 2017 season is history.
  • He was traded to the Mets after the 2022 season.

Baseball aside, Verlander and his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, planted some roots in Houston over those five years.

  • Some of their favorite spots include Nancy's Hustle, the Menil Collection and Minute Maid Park itself.

What we're watching: Baseball. Verlander could start as early as this weekend against the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

