Justin Verlander to return to the Astros

Justin Verlander's last game as a Met was July 30. Photo: Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Justin Verlander will pitch in an Astros uniform once again.

Driving the news: Houston acquired the 40-year-old ace from the New York Mets in a blockbuster deal Tuesday.

The Astros traded away minor league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford — two of the team's top prospects.

Why it matters: Verlander was with the Astros for their World Series wins in 2017 and 2022, earning two of his three Cy Young Awards in that time.

Houston is vying for a repeat this year and hopes Verlander's seasoned career with the franchise can bring an extra spark into the clubhouse, a la Game 2 of the 2017 World Series.

Yes, but: While the ace is stellar in the regular season, his personal record in the World Series is 1-7.

His only win came during last year's Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies, which the Astros won 3-2.

Flashback: Verlander debuted in 2005 with the Detroit Tigers, where he stayed until a last-minute trade in 2017 landed him in Houston.

The rest of the 2017 season is history.

He was traded to the Mets after the 2022 season.

Baseball aside, Verlander and his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, planted some roots in Houston over those five years.

Some of their favorite spots include Nancy's Hustle, the Menil Collection and Minute Maid Park itself.

What we're watching: Baseball. Verlander could start as early as this weekend against the New York Yankees in the Bronx.