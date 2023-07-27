Retirement feels out of reach for many, including in Texas

Retirement plans for many Americans are complicated by financial worries and uncertainty if they ever want to fully retire, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll.

Why it matters: Millions of people nearing retirement age are financially unprepared.

About half of people between 55 and 66 have no personal savings, according to Census Bureau data.

The big picture: Many who haven't yet retired say they are unsure how to plan for it, Axios' Erica Pandey reports.

One in five say they don't think they will ever retire.

Just 36% of those 55 and older — nearing typical retirement age — say they'll be able to retire when they expected.

By the numbers: 30% of people still in the workforce plan to use a pension to help fund their future retirement, compared with 54% of retirees who say they're using pension money.

On top of that, "roughly half the workforce, we're talking 50-plus million people, work for an employer that doesn't offer a retirement plan," David John, a senior policy adviser at AARP, tells Axios. That could mean a small business or gig work.

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

The intrigue: While Americans say retirement is on their minds, they're not likely to talk about it with others.

60% say they consider how they might be able to afford retirement often or sometimes, but 41% have never discussed saving for retirement with friends and 57% have never spoken about it with a financial planner.

Zoom in: We recently asked about your retirement plans. The responses from across Texas highlighted uncertainty around taxes and inflation, plus concerns about health care costs and other variables that might come up.

What they're saying: "Although I have a financial adviser, I do have concerns about whether my savings will be sufficient in retirement," Robert E. from Tomball says. "The typical uncertainties in expenses are inflation and tax changes in the future. But the most frustrating uncertainties are the costs of health care in retirement."

Mark E. from Houston says he does not have enough saved, adding, "We can pay our bills through Social Security, but we both work about 15 hours a week to provide for nicer things in life, like dining out and travel."

Between the lines: Texas was the 10th most popular state for retirees to move to in 2021, per a 2023 SmartAsset report. Roughly 5,500 retirees moved to the state that year.

Frisco and San Antonio were among the top 10 cities for retirees, per SmartAsset.

"Texas has proven to be tax-friendly toward retirees. Since there is no state income tax in Texas, Social Security income and withdrawals from retirement accounts would not be taxed," the report said.

The bottom line: Retirement may seem out of reach, but it remains a goal for most Americans, and those who have retired say they're content: 68% of retirees agree that they feel better than ever now that they’ve retired.