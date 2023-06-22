6 hours ago - Things to Do

Weekender Guide: Pride edition

Shafaq Patel
Illustration of a rainbow colored disco ball.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

The 45th annual Houston Pride Parade is this Saturday, and there are numerous other Pride-related events throughout the weekend.

  • The parade starts at 7pm at Houston City Hall.

🎉 Continue the partying post-parade at the Official Houston Pride Afterparty at Rise Rooftop.

  • 9pm to 3am Saturday. General admission is $25.

🎟 Bring your family to the free Families With Pride event, hosted by Harris County Precinct 4.

  • 9am to noon Saturday at Levy Park.

🎤 Groove to a free Pride concert at Discovery Green. The family-friendly event features L.A.-based pop singer-songwriter Jordy.

  • 7pm Friday.

🪩 Dance at the Official Pride Girl+ Party Friday night at Rise Rooftop. $10 cover.

  • The adults-only party that starts at 9pm celebrates women, but men are welcome.

💄 Enjoy a drag show at AvantGarden at 4pm Saturday.

  • The party will continue till 2am.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more