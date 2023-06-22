6 hours ago - Things to Do
Weekender Guide: Pride edition
The 45th annual Houston Pride Parade is this Saturday, and there are numerous other Pride-related events throughout the weekend.
- The parade starts at 7pm at Houston City Hall.
🎉 Continue the partying post-parade at the Official Houston Pride Afterparty at Rise Rooftop.
- 9pm to 3am Saturday. General admission is $25.
🎟 Bring your family to the free Families With Pride event, hosted by Harris County Precinct 4.
- 9am to noon Saturday at Levy Park.
🎤 Groove to a free Pride concert at Discovery Green. The family-friendly event features L.A.-based pop singer-songwriter Jordy.
- 7pm Friday.
🪩 Dance at the Official Pride Girl+ Party Friday night at Rise Rooftop. $10 cover.
- The adults-only party that starts at 9pm celebrates women, but men are welcome.
💄 Enjoy a drag show at AvantGarden at 4pm Saturday.
- The party will continue till 2am.
