The 45th annual Houston Pride Parade is this Saturday, and there are numerous other Pride-related events throughout the weekend.

The parade starts at 7pm at Houston City Hall.

🎉 Continue the partying post-parade at the Official Houston Pride Afterparty at Rise Rooftop.

9pm to 3am Saturday. General admission is $25.

🎟 Bring your family to the free Families With Pride event, hosted by Harris County Precinct 4.

9am to noon Saturday at Levy Park.

🎤 Groove to a free Pride concert at Discovery Green. The family-friendly event features L.A.-based pop singer-songwriter Jordy.

7pm Friday.

🪩 Dance at the Official Pride Girl+ Party Friday night at Rise Rooftop. $10 cover.

The adults-only party that starts at 9pm celebrates women, but men are welcome.

💄 Enjoy a drag show at AvantGarden at 4pm Saturday.