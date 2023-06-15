41 mins ago - Things to Do
Things to do this weekend in Houston: Juneteenth, Pride ride
🎶 Catch the smooth sounds of blues, classic R&B and hip-hop at the Miller Outdoor Theatre's Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom on Friday and Saturday.
- The two-part series is free and begins at 8:15pm each night.
🚲 Ride your bike with pride with Montrose's annual Pride ride on Saturday.
- Vendors, contests and other festivities kick off at noon outside the Houston Eagle.
🎨 See and buy some art at the Open Art Studios at Sawyer Yards on Saturday.
- The meet-and-greet with artists runs from noon to 5pm.
🏳️🌈 Celebrate love at Southern Star Brewery's Love Is Love event in Conroe on Saturday.
- A free concert and other fun-filled events run from noon to 10pm.
🤺 Battle with the medieval fantasy roleplaying group Dagorath at Baldwin Park on Sunday.
- Participants must sign a waiver and bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Kicks off at 3pm near the corner of Chenevert and Elgin streets.
