Things to do this weekend in Houston: Juneteenth, Pride ride

🎶 Catch the smooth sounds of blues, classic R&B and hip-hop at the Miller Outdoor Theatre's Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom on Friday and Saturday.

The two-part series is free and begins at 8:15pm each night.

🚲 Ride your bike with pride with Montrose's annual Pride ride on Saturday.

Vendors, contests and other festivities kick off at noon outside the Houston Eagle.

🎨 See and buy some art at the Open Art Studios at Sawyer Yards on Saturday.

The meet-and-greet with artists runs from noon to 5pm.

🏳️‍🌈 Celebrate love at Southern Star Brewery's Love Is Love event in Conroe on Saturday.

A free concert and other fun-filled events run from noon to 10pm.

🤺 Battle with the medieval fantasy roleplaying group Dagorath at Baldwin Park on Sunday.