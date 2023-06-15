1 hour ago - Things to Do

Baby gibbon debuts at Houston Zoo

Jay R. Jordan
A baby gibbon rests in its mothers arms at the Houston Zoo

Photo: Courtesy of Kevin Kendrick/Houston Zoo

Houston is home to a new and adorable baby gibbon.

Driving the news: The baby, which has yet to be named, was born May 30 to first-time parents Ting and Max, who are also housed at the zoo.

  • It's the first time a baby gibbon has been born at the Houston Zoo, officials said.

Why it matters: The northern white-cheeked gibbon is considered critically endangered in the wild, making any healthy birth a thing to celebrate.

  • Their native homelands are in Southeast Asia, Vietnam and southern China.
  • The natural population has diminished by 80% in the last 45 years due to habitat loss and poaching, according to the zoo.

Details: The short, long-armed primate is distinguished by the changing color of its fur. Gibbons are born a cream color but change to black after about two years.

  • Female gibbons eventually change back to a cream color after some time, while male gibbons stay black.

If you go: You can see the new baby gibbon in the zoo's Wortham World of Primates.

  • Tickets range from $25 to $32 depending on when you visit.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more