Houston subreddit goes dark in protest against price changes

Moderators of the Houston Reddit community are encouraging users to go dark as part of a national protest against price changes the company is enforcing on third-party app developers.

What's happening: Houston is one of hundreds of subreddits participating in the protest, Axios' Carlie Kollath Wells reports. It stems from Reddit's announcement in May that it would soon charge developers to access the platform's API — a first for the website.

Some third-party app creators say they can't afford the higher prices to access the site's back end.

Critics also claim this will make it harder for people to moderate subreddits.

Driving the news: Redditors who visited r/Houston Monday were prompted with a message from moderators that read, "We stand in solidarity with numerous people who need access to the API including bot developers, people with accessibility needs (r/blind) and 3rd party app users."

Moderators say the blackout will be lifted around 10pm Tuesday.

What they're saying: "Our current plan is to reopen after the 48-hour blackout is over but willing to go dark again if changes aren't made," r/Houston moderators tell Axios. "After [Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman's] AMA on Friday, I'm not very optimistic that a 48-hour blackout is going to be enough."

Catch up fast: Reddit launched its free Data API in 2008, allowing developers to build third-party moderation apps, games and user utilities that work with Reddit, including those that help blind and visually impaired people to access the platform.

Yes, but: When the new policy starts July 1, Reddit says it will enforce rate limits on API usage, essentially charging the apps to access the data.

"We spend multimillions of dollars on hosting fees, and Reddit needs to be fairly paid to continue supporting high-usage third-party apps," Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt tells Axios.

The other side: Developers say the new rules will cost them millions each year and could put them out of business, according to the Verge.