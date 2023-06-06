Teens charged over robbery along Columbia Tap Trail

Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with a robbery along the Columbia Tap Trail in southeast Houston in recent weeks, authorities announced Tuesday.

Catch up quick: Five similar attacks on cyclists along the Columbia Tap Trail have occurred since May 16, according to Houston police.

Community leaders like Ed Pettitt, who founded the Friends of Columbia Tap advocacy group, have fielded reports of several more attacks in the same timespan — including some in broad daylight.

Houston police have said they believe the attacks are all the work of the same group.

Driving the news: Deion Christten and Willie Carroll, both 17, were charged with robbery and evading arrest, court records show.

Police allege in charging documents that both Christten and Carroll robbed a cyclist of his bike, phone and wallet May 23 near where the trail intersects with Southmore Boulevard.

Court documents detail that the pair allegedly used the victim's debit card to order UberEats.

Police are seeking to apprehend at least one more person, department officials said.

Of note: Christten's court-appointed attorney declined to comment. There was no attorney listed in court documents for Carroll as of Tuesday afternoon.

Houston police have beefed up uniformed and undercover patrols, including officers using e-bikes and ATVs to monitor the trail.

What they're saying: "Unless they actually are finding a way to keep this in the budget long-term, I think [the extra patrols are] just a Band-Aid that's not going to last," Pettitt tells Axios.

Meanwhile, Houston officials — including Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, whose district covers the trail; Mayor Sylvester Turner; and public works brass — are working to install safety improvements on the trail, like 911 call boxes, surveillance cameras and lighting.