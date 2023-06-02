2 hours ago - News

Houston's Sylvester Turner in Ohio for U.S. Conference of Mayors

Tyler Buchanan
Mayor Sylvester Turner is headed to Ohio this weekend to hobnob with fellow municipal leaders and find solutions to a variety of civic concerns.

What's happening: The annual U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting opens today in Columbus and runs through Monday.

Why it matters: The gathering, for leaders of cities with over 30,000 residents, gives Turner a chance to discuss pressing issues like public safety, tech growth and climate change.

State of play: About 200 mayors are registered to attend, representing 38 states.

  • The Texas delegation includes eight such leaders, including the mayors from Austin, San Antonio and several smaller cities.
  • Conference panels topics include managing the influx of migrants, supporting startups, "tapping the power of DEI and accessibility," electric vehicles, developing passenger rail and promoting tourism.

Zoom in: Turner will speak on panels regarding the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will expound on strategies for keeping people and their pets together during difficult times.

The intrigue: The event's opening coincides with National Gun Violence Awareness Day and will feature a discussion of state preemption — legislative efforts that curb mayors' municipal authority to regulate gun safety.

