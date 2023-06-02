Houston's Sylvester Turner in Ohio for U.S. Conference of Mayors
Mayor Sylvester Turner is headed to Ohio this weekend to hobnob with fellow municipal leaders and find solutions to a variety of civic concerns.
What's happening: The annual U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting opens today in Columbus and runs through Monday.
Why it matters: The gathering, for leaders of cities with over 30,000 residents, gives Turner a chance to discuss pressing issues like public safety, tech growth and climate change.
State of play: About 200 mayors are registered to attend, representing 38 states.
- The Texas delegation includes eight such leaders, including the mayors from Austin, San Antonio and several smaller cities.
- Conference panels topics include managing the influx of migrants, supporting startups, "tapping the power of DEI and accessibility," electric vehicles, developing passenger rail and promoting tourism.
Zoom in: Turner will speak on panels regarding the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will expound on strategies for keeping people and their pets together during difficult times.
The intrigue: The event's opening coincides with National Gun Violence Awareness Day and will feature a discussion of state preemption — legislative efforts that curb mayors' municipal authority to regulate gun safety.
- Attendees passed a resolution last year urging Congress to enact universal background checks on all gun sales, red flag laws and a ban on 3D-printed "ghost guns."
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.