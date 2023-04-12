Houston's busking rules on the chopping block

Houston is close to repealing an ordinance prohibiting tip-generating sidewalk performances throughout the city.

Catch up quick: Anthony Barilla, an accordionist with a band called Houston's A.S.S. and occasional busker, sued the city in 2020, arguing that the 1968 ordinance violated his First Amendment rights.

In December, a federal judge agreed and deemed the ordinance unconstitutional.

Driving the news: Instead of appealing that decision, City Council today will consider repealing ordinances that prohibit sidewalk performances outside the downtown Theater District and require a $50 permit to perform on the sidewalks in the district.

If the ordinances are repealed, buskers could perform anywhere in the city without having to obtain a permit.

What they're saying: "I felt like it was a bad law that was equating musicians with troublemakers," Barilla told Axios. "I felt that there are plenty of laws on the books that prohibit being a nuisance, and we didn't need to single out buskers, who often are not a nuisance and are in fact a nice thing that people enjoy."

Reality check: The ordinances haven't kept performers off Houston's sidewalks. Just look outside Minute Maid Park at the end of an Astros game, or near Discovery Green, and you'll find a plethora of performers.

Yes, but: The city's legal department says Houston Public Works, which issues permits for performances, has on average received one permit application per year since the ordinance was adopted in the 1960s.

The city has issued only two citations for illegal busking since 2009.

The intrigue: Other ordinances could be enforced if busking becomes a problem, according to an email sent to council members from city attorney Arturo Michel that Axios obtained.

Those include ordinances regulating noise levels and banning people from blocking sidewalks.

"To salvage the busking ordinance would require documentation of a problem," Michel wrote. "Should busking become a problem and other ordinances are insufficient to address, then the [city] can revisit adopting a new ordinance where the problem and solution are documented."

The bottom line: The ordinance is essentially moot after the judge's ruling — meaning there's little reason to keep it on the books.