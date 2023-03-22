1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Top 10 Houston restaurants by reservation in February
Houston really leaned into its eclectic food scene in February.
Driving the news: OpenTable published its latest list of 10 Diners' Choice winners, a monthly filing of most-booked restaurants through the site.
Who's in: The top 10 Greater Houston restaurants booked in February — in no particular order — were:
- Heights' Ginger & Fork
- Brookshire's The Cafe at Brookwood
- Museum Park's MF Sushi
- Uptown's Mariposa at Neiman Marcus
- Montrose's ReBar Houston and Lucio's BYOB
- Downtown's Strato 550
- Katy's Tobiuo Sushi & Bar
- Galveston's Vargas Cut & Catch and Rudy & Paco Restaurant & Bar
Yes, but: Valentine's Day dates may have had some impact on the February list.
- And the OpenTable reservation network is not a complete collection of Houston restaurants.
What we're watching: Whether springtime temperatures will inspire a change in appetite and/or scenery and sway the list.
