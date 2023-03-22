Top 10 Houston restaurants by reservation in February

Houston really leaned into its eclectic food scene in February.

Driving the news: OpenTable published its latest list of 10 Diners' Choice winners, a monthly filing of most-booked restaurants through the site.

Who's in: The top 10 Greater Houston restaurants booked in February — in no particular order — were:

Yes, but: Valentine's Day dates may have had some impact on the February list.

And the OpenTable reservation network is not a complete collection of Houston restaurants.

What we're watching: Whether springtime temperatures will inspire a change in appetite and/or scenery and sway the list.