Houston opens March Madness play tonight

All eyes are on Houston for March Madness as the Cougars play to win it all.

Driving the news: Houston, with the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region, will take on the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky Norse tonight in Alabama in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Why it matters: The crowd-pleasing Coogs are expected to make a deep run in the tournament and are vying for a chance to play in the Final Four in their own backyard.

State of play: It won't be an easy road for UH, which faces a Northern Kentucky team coming off five straight wins — including the Horizon League championship game, which landed them a berth in March Madness.

The Cougars, by contrast, just lost in the final of the American Athletic Conference tourney.

Houston is also likely playing without star Marcus Sasser, who missed the AAC championship game with an injury.

What we're watching: Basketball, and lots of it. Tipoff is at 8:20pm on TNT.