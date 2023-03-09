2 hours ago - Sports

Houston Cougars top seed in AAC tourney

Jay R. Jordan
UH Cougars men's basketball player Jamal Shead, wearing a black and red jersey, shouts after scoring a game-winning point

Go off, Jamal Shead. Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images

The American Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament begins today, with the University of Houston favored to walk away champions.

  • The Coogs are the winningest team in the conference and the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

State of play: Houston plays Friday against the winner of Thursday's game between No. 8 seeded University of South Florida and No. 9 seeded East Carolina University.

The intrigue: Houston is favored to go deep in both the AAC tourney and March Madness, with the Final Four played right here in H-Town.

How to watch: The AAC tournament will be streamed on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

  • ESPN will carry the championship game at 2:15pm Sunday.
  • Tickets for the tournament, which is at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena, are available starting at $50.
