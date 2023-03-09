Houston Cougars top seed in AAC tourney

The American Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament begins today, with the University of Houston favored to walk away champions.

The Coogs are the winningest team in the conference and the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

State of play: Houston plays Friday against the winner of Thursday's game between No. 8 seeded University of South Florida and No. 9 seeded East Carolina University.

The intrigue: Houston is favored to go deep in both the AAC tourney and March Madness, with the Final Four played right here in H-Town.

How to watch: The AAC tournament will be streamed on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.