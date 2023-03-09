2 hours ago - Sports
Houston Cougars top seed in AAC tourney
The American Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament begins today, with the University of Houston favored to walk away champions.
- The Coogs are the winningest team in the conference and the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
State of play: Houston plays Friday against the winner of Thursday's game between No. 8 seeded University of South Florida and No. 9 seeded East Carolina University.
The intrigue: Houston is favored to go deep in both the AAC tourney and March Madness, with the Final Four played right here in H-Town.
How to watch: The AAC tournament will be streamed on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
- ESPN will carry the championship game at 2:15pm Sunday.
- Tickets for the tournament, which is at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena, are available starting at $50.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.