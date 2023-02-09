How much your Super Bowl party food will cost
The cost of many Super Bowl party staples in Houston has been steadily rising over the last few years, per the latest Consumer Price Index data.
Why it matters: As Houstonians gear up for Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, their bank accounts are about to get sacked.
Details: We zoomed in on a handful of food categories commonly found at Super Bowl parties, such as meat and alcohol.
By the numbers: The price for non-alcoholic beverages was up nearly 17% year over year as of December 2022, the largest such increase out of any category for the Bayou City.
- Prices for fruits and vegetables, as well as alcohol, rose 6%, while prices for meat, fish and eggs rose 10%.
Zoom out: Nationally, the prices of food items falling under the "meat, fish and eggs" and "fruits and veggies" categories were up 8% year over year as of December 2022.
- Alcoholic drinks were up 6%, while non-alcoholic drinks were up 13%.
Yes, but: Wing lovers can breathe a sigh of relief.
- The price of whole chicken wings was $2.65 per pound nationally as of early January, down from $3.38 per pound during last year's Super Bowl, per U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
- Prices are coming back down thanks to increased supply, per Money.
The bottom line: This is another, more focused way to look at the broader grocery price inflation crisis — which, as Axios has previously reported, has left some families struggling to put enough food on the table.
