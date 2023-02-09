How much your Super Bowl party food will cost

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The cost of many Super Bowl party staples in Houston has been steadily rising over the last few years, per the latest Consumer Price Index data.

Why it matters: As Houstonians gear up for Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, their bank accounts are about to get sacked.

Details: We zoomed in on a handful of food categories commonly found at Super Bowl parties, such as meat and alcohol.

By the numbers: The price for non-alcoholic beverages was up nearly 17% year over year as of December 2022, the largest such increase out of any category for the Bayou City.

Prices for fruits and vegetables, as well as alcohol, rose 6%, while prices for meat, fish and eggs rose 10%.

Zoom out: Nationally, the prices of food items falling under the "meat, fish and eggs" and "fruits and veggies" categories were up 8% year over year as of December 2022.

Alcoholic drinks were up 6%, while non-alcoholic drinks were up 13%.

Yes, but: Wing lovers can breathe a sigh of relief.

The price of whole chicken wings was $2.65 per pound nationally as of early January, down from $3.38 per pound during last year's Super Bowl, per U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Prices are coming back down thanks to increased supply, per Money.

The bottom line: This is another, more focused way to look at the broader grocery price inflation crisis — which, as Axios has previously reported, has left some families struggling to put enough food on the table.