How to spend our share of the state surplus

It's raining money here in Texas. What could be in it for Houston?

Driving the news: Texas is sitting on an unprecedented $32.7 billion state surplus.

State Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the state will also have $188.2 billion in general revenue during the 2024-2025 fiscal year, a 26% increase from the last biennium.

Why it matters: As taxpayers, it's our money, as Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted.

Hegar called it a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

So … how about funding a bullet train between Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio?

Zoom in: Rep. Armando Walle (D-Houston) has a more realistic take.

"I will fight for these dollars to go to creating good jobs, improving our education system — not least by increasing teacher pay — and to expanding access to life-saving health care," Walle, who serves on the Legislative Budget Board and the budget-writing House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement.

The latest: As Texas lawmakers consider what to do with the historic surplus, leaders are already piping in with some ideas.

Abbott pledged to provide the largest property tax cut in state history. And Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston), known as the "Tax Man," has vocalized his support for cutting property taxes.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants to raise the annual homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000, reducing the amount on which homeowners must pay property taxes.

Texas public university leaders, including Renu Khator of the University of Houston System, are seeking nearly $1 billion toward higher education in exchange for holding tuition flat for two years, per the Texas Tribune.

Meanwhile, the Texas State Teachers Association wants some of the money to go toward schools, teachers' pay and retirement.

💭 Our thought bubble: We know interstate trains may be a distant dream, and here are some other very realistic options we have in mind: