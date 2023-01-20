1 hour ago - Things to Do
Houston's weekend guide for Jan. 20-22
🎊 Welcome the Year of the Rabbit with the Chinese Community Center's 2023 Lunar New Year Festival 10am to 4pm Saturday.
🏞 View Buffalo Bayou through a different lens as poet and artist Eddie Inspires takes participants on a walk showcasing the waterway and his unique perspective on it.
- The walk, hosted by Houston's Writespace, starts at 9:30am from the Buffalo Bayou Cistern.
⚾️ Meet some of your favorite Astros players and see the 2022 World Series trophy at FanFest Saturday inside Minute Maid Park.
- Vouchers are $1 and parking is free.
🛍 Shop till you drop at the Punk Rock Garage Sale in the East End on Sunday.
- The sale runs from 1pm to 5pm at Equal Parts Brewing at 3118 Harrisburg Blvd.
🍳 Slay at Bar Boheme's drag brunch in Montrose 11am to 5pm Sunday.
- Shows are at 11:30am and 2:30pm. Reservations are required.
