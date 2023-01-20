Houston's weekend guide for Jan. 20-22

🎊 Welcome the Year of the Rabbit with the Chinese Community Center's 2023 Lunar New Year Festival 10am to 4pm Saturday.

🏞 View Buffalo Bayou through a different lens as poet and artist Eddie Inspires takes participants on a walk showcasing the waterway and his unique perspective on it.

The walk, hosted by Houston's Writespace, starts at 9:30am from the Buffalo Bayou Cistern.

⚾️ Meet some of your favorite Astros players and see the 2022 World Series trophy at FanFest Saturday inside Minute Maid Park.

Vouchers are $1 and parking is free.

🛍 Shop till you drop at the Punk Rock Garage Sale in the East End on Sunday.

The sale runs from 1pm to 5pm at Equal Parts Brewing at 3118 Harrisburg Blvd.

🍳 Slay at Bar Boheme's drag brunch in Montrose 11am to 5pm Sunday.