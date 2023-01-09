47 mins ago - Things to Do
Our readers' best sleep tips
Dear readers, thank you for sharing sleep secrets. A bunch of you really know how to get some solid ZZZ time.
Driving the news: About half of the readers who responded to our recent survey sleep the recommended seven hours or more each night.
Yes, but: Not everyone is so well rested. About 40% of respondents sleep six to seven hours per night, and one in 10 reported sleeping five hours or less.
- Several parents mentioned struggling to get enough sleep, even as children have gotten older. One parent said they'd pay for more sleep.
- One high schooler said, "I hardly know a single classmate who sleeps more than five hours a night."
Here's some sleep advice y'all shared:
- "During the week, I keep notecards on my nightstand to write down everything I need to do the next day. That way, I can release my to-do list from my mind and focus on sleeping."
- "Don't think about any real-life issues when you go to bed. Focus on relaxing and what you might like to dream about."
- "I keep my phone across the room so I can't pick it up at night. I also will meditate or reflect on my day in the dark for sixish minutes before getting in bed."
- "I used to have horrible sleep, then I changed my mattress, and it helped fix the issue. We often forget how our mattress can affect our sleep. My tip is to invest in a quality mattress designed for your sleeping preferences."
- "I actually use earplugs (because I am a light sleeper); do a quick, simple stretch before bed; read five minutes before bed; no electronics at least 30 minutes before bed — more if possible."
- "I used to lay awake for hours mulling over thoughts in my head. I have since started a habit of putting a PBS documentary, audiobook of a classic novel or spoken Scripture on a 15-minute timer on my smartphone at bedtime, and this distraction helps me turn off my own thoughts and fall asleep for at least a couple hours."
Go deeper: A reader who's a psychologist recommends cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, which teaches skills that will help people with insomnia.
