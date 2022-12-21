47 mins ago - Things to Do

Houston New Year's Eve events to ring in 2023

Shafaq Patel
It's almost time to scream "Goodbye, 2022!"

  • Here are six festive ways to ring in 2023.

1. Watch a dazzling, Texas-sized fireworks show at the Kemah Boardwalk.

  • The show is free and starts at 10pm.

2. For children with early bedtimes, Children's Museum Houston is hosting a Rockin' New Year's Noon Bash.

  • There will be several live performances starting at 8:45am and a ball drop from 11:30am to noon
  • You can attend the event with museum general admission for $15.

3. Party like you're in the Roaring '20s at the C. Baldwin Hotel Prohibition Nights event.

  • There will be burlesque performances, an open bar, gourmet light bites, and a DJ playing classic and current hits.
  • Tickets start at $130.

4. Dance into 2023 at Rise Rooftop. There will be a balloon drop and confetti cannons at midnight.

  • The party starts at 9pm and lasts till 2am.
  • Tickets start at $67.

5. Fangirl over superstar Fawad Khan at the Elite Indo-Pak Restaurant.

  • There will be a concert, dinner, and meet-and-greet with the famous Pakistani actor and singer.
  • Tickets start at $150.

6. Bar crawl with Barcrawlerz through Houston's best bars, including The Garden HTX, Social Beer Garden, Playground HTX and Leon's Lounge.

