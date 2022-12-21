47 mins ago - News
Axios Houston's most-read articles of 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, we wanted to reflect on the biggest stories of the year.
Driving the news: The Astros won the World Series, we're no longer in a drought, and the city greenlit the North Houston Highway Improvement Project.
- We covered the crisis in the Harris County Jail, the county elections, the shooting death of rapper Takeoff, changes in the housing market, and the city's boil water notice.
- We also had some fun with new murals, holiday lights and Minute Maid Park superstitions.
State of play: We compiled the stories that racked up the most page views on our site this year.
- 5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Houston
- Anti-LGBTQ group targets Katy church fundraiser
- Battleship Texas on the move
- 6 great places to get tacos in Houston
- Target opens first larger-format store in Katy
- What you could buy with Harris County judge's race spending money
- World Series will end in Houston this weekend
- The fight to monitor the Harris County elections
What's next: In coming weeks, we'll be mapping out future coverage, and we'd love to know what you want to see.
- Do you have topics you'd like to see us cover? More politics, business and crime or more sports, lifestyle and food?
- Send us an email at [email protected] to let us know!
