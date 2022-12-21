47 mins ago - News

Axios Houston's most-read articles of 2022

Shafaq Patel
Illustration of the Axios logo moving sidways like a leftward arrow, and revealing the year 2022 over a field of blue and black streaks.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

As 2022 comes to an end, we wanted to reflect on the biggest stories of the year.

Driving the news: The Astros won the World Series, we're no longer in a drought, and the city greenlit the North Houston Highway Improvement Project.

State of play: We compiled the stories that racked up the most page views on our site this year.

What's next: In coming weeks, we'll be mapping out future coverage, and we'd love to know what you want to see.

  • Do you have topics you'd like to see us cover? More politics, business and crime or more sports, lifestyle and food?
  • Send us an email at [email protected] to let us know!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more