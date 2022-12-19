Houston holiday travel reaches pre-pandemic levels
Holiday travel can be a headache, but with some preparedness you can make your flight a little less chaotic.
Driving the news: Houston's two airports are expected to exceed 3.4 million passengers on the busiest travel days from Dec. 15 to Jan. 2, according to the Houston Airport System.
- Last Thursday and Friday were the busiest days projected by the airport system, with an estimated 200,000 passengers each day.
- The least busy travel days are expected to be Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
Why it matters: The estimates are slightly higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019, mirroring the same trend we saw over the Thanksgiving break.
- Travel is back, baby!
Plan ahead: You should arrive at Bush Intercontinental Airport about three hours early to make your flight on time, according to Upgraded Points.
- For Hobby Airport, you'll need about two hours.
Yes, but: Upgraded Points' estimates are based on everyday travel, and with more passengers expected during the holidays, you'll want to add time to be safe.
- The Houston Airport System recommends an additional hour if your flight from Bush departs from 5pm-8pm.
- Apologies to children of over-prepared fathers who read Axios Houston.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.