Houston holiday travel reaches pre-pandemic levels

You should arrive three hours early at Bush Intercontinental Airport, especially if you want preflight coffee or magazines. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Holiday travel can be a headache, but with some preparedness you can make your flight a little less chaotic.

Driving the news: Houston's two airports are expected to exceed 3.4 million passengers on the busiest travel days from Dec. 15 to Jan. 2, according to the Houston Airport System.

Last Thursday and Friday were the busiest days projected by the airport system, with an estimated 200,000 passengers each day.

The least busy travel days are expected to be Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Why it matters: The estimates are slightly higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019, mirroring the same trend we saw over the Thanksgiving break.

Travel is back, baby!

Plan ahead: You should arrive at Bush Intercontinental Airport about three hours early to make your flight on time, according to Upgraded Points.

For Hobby Airport, you'll need about two hours.

Yes, but: Upgraded Points' estimates are based on everyday travel, and with more passengers expected during the holidays, you'll want to add time to be safe.