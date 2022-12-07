Flu season hits Houston harder than usual

Texas health centers — already vulnerable from the COVID-19 pandemic — are again being inundated as the flu and other respiratory diseases spike across the state.

Driving the news: The number of patients visiting Houston clinics for influenza-like symptoms surged in late October and early November.

David Persse, Houston's chief medical officer, said the city experienced its peak much earlier than normal, and it might see another surge after the holidays.

Flashback: In the 2019-2020 flu season, Houston had three surges.

Why it matters: It's the country's worst flu outbreak in more than a decade, leaving nearly every state with high or very high levels of flu activity, writes Axios' Adriel Bettelheim.

Flu-connected hospital admissions over Thanksgiving week almost doubled over the previous week and were the highest seen for that period since the 2010-2011 season, per the CDC.

By the numbers: Three weeks ago, 7% of all patients going to Houston clinics and emergency rooms were diagnosed with influenza.

That number was significantly higher than what Houston had seen in recent years, Persse said.

Context: The baseline is considered to be less than 1%. During the pandemic — when people were more likely to be staying home or wearing face masks when they went out — there was barely a peak in flu cases. In 2018 and 2019, the peak got up to 4%.

Zoom out: CDC data shows Texas with "very high" numbers of patients with influenza-like illness, and the state's health agency reported more than 32% positive influenza cases in hospital laboratories as of Nov. 26, the latest data available.

That's an increase of 4 percentage points from the week prior.

What they're saying: "People also have some protection against the flu if they got the flu a year or two before. Now we haven't had almost no flu whatsoever in the last two flu seasons. And so that sort of herd immunity from previous infections is just not here now," Persse said.

The bottom line: Persse recommends getting your flu shot, especially if you are around babies or elderly individuals, who are more susceptible to the flu and other respiratory diseases.