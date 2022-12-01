48 mins ago - News

Most listened to artists and songs in Houston

Shafaq Patel

Bad Bunny. Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

Houston loves Bad Bunny, as does the rest of the world, according to Spotify streams in 2022.

Driving the news: Spotify released its Spotify Wrapped recap for 2022. And while Houston listeners love local stars, neither Beyonce nor Lizzo — both of whom released albums this year — made it on Houston's lists.

Here's what you listened to this year, per Spotify:

Houston's top artists of 2022

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Drake
  3. Taylor Swift
  4. The Weeknd
  5. Kanye West

Houston's top songs of 2022

  1. "Me Porto Bonito," by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
  2. "As It Was," by Harry Styles
  3. "Tití Me Preguntó," by Bad Bunny
  4. "Efecto," by Bad Bunny
  5. "Moscow Mule," by Bad Bunny

The big picture: Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify for the third year in a row, Axios' Herb Scribner writes.

  • Plus: Apple named his "Un Verano Sin Ti" the biggest album of the year for its streaming service.

💭 Our thought bubbles: Shafaq's top-songs playlist includes an interesting mix of pop, desi pop and Latino trap.

  • Jay's top artists were Alice in Chains and the Beatles. Who said he wasn't genre-bending?
