Most listened to artists and songs in Houston

Houston loves Bad Bunny, as does the rest of the world, according to Spotify streams in 2022.

Driving the news: Spotify released its Spotify Wrapped recap for 2022. And while Houston listeners love local stars, neither Beyonce nor Lizzo — both of whom released albums this year — made it on Houston's lists.

Here's what you listened to this year, per Spotify:

Houston's top artists of 2022

Houston's top songs of 2022

The big picture: Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify for the third year in a row, Axios' Herb Scribner writes.

Plus: Apple named his "Un Verano Sin Ti" the biggest album of the year for its streaming service.

💭 Our thought bubbles: Shafaq's top-songs playlist includes an interesting mix of pop, desi pop and Latino trap.