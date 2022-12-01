Most listened to artists and songs in Houston
Houston loves Bad Bunny, as does the rest of the world, according to Spotify streams in 2022.
Driving the news: Spotify released its Spotify Wrapped recap for 2022. And while Houston listeners love local stars, neither Beyonce nor Lizzo — both of whom released albums this year — made it on Houston's lists.
Here's what you listened to this year, per Spotify:
Houston's top artists of 2022
Houston's top songs of 2022
- "Me Porto Bonito," by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
- "As It Was," by Harry Styles
- "Tití Me Preguntó," by Bad Bunny
- "Efecto," by Bad Bunny
- "Moscow Mule," by Bad Bunny
The big picture: Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify for the third year in a row, Axios' Herb Scribner writes.
- Plus: Apple named his "Un Verano Sin Ti" the biggest album of the year for its streaming service.
💭 Our thought bubbles: Shafaq's top-songs playlist includes an interesting mix of pop, desi pop and Latino trap.
- Jay's top artists were Alice in Chains and the Beatles. Who said he wasn't genre-bending?
