Where to find and cut your Christmas tree

With Thanksgiving out of the way, it's now time for the monthlong anticipation of Christmas.

We've rounded up spots in the greater Houston area where you can chop down a Christmas tree yourself.

Be smart: As it gets closer to Christmas, give the farm a call to make sure they still have trees available.

A-C Christmas Tree Farm allows you to cut their homegrown, chemical-free evergreen trees that they plant every January. You can also select a fresh-cut Fraser fir shipped from North Carolina.

Children can create handcrafted ornaments and drink a cup of wassail.

Holiday Acres has trees ready to cut from 5 to 10 feet, starting at $58. They provide saws, measuring sticks and twine.

Hayrides, hot chocolate and mulled cider are all included in the price of the tree.

Old Time Christmas Tree Farm has been a family-owned operation since 1996 and has trees planted across 40 acres. They have thousands of Virginia pines and Cypress trees to choose from.

You can also take photos with Santa on the weekend, go on a train ride and visit animals at the petting zoo.

Make a whole day out of selecting your tree at High Star Christmas Tree Farm. You can chop down a tree, take family photos, wander through a maze and visit Santa for free.