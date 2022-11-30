39 mins ago - Things to Do

Where to find and cut your Christmas tree

Shafaq Patel
Illustration of Christmas trees formed from Axios logos.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

With Thanksgiving out of the way, it's now time for the monthlong anticipation of Christmas.

We've rounded up spots in the greater Houston area where you can chop down a Christmas tree yourself.

Be smart: As it gets closer to Christmas, give the farm a call to make sure they still have trees available.

A-C Tree Farm in Huntsville

A-C Christmas Tree Farm allows you to cut their homegrown, chemical-free evergreen trees that they plant every January. You can also select a fresh-cut Fraser fir shipped from North Carolina.

  • Children can create handcrafted ornaments and drink a cup of wassail.
Holiday Acres in Manvel

Holiday Acres has trees ready to cut from 5 to 10 feet, starting at $58. They provide saws, measuring sticks and twine.

  • Hayrides, hot chocolate and mulled cider are all included in the price of the tree.
Old Time Christmas Tree Farm in Spring

Old Time Christmas Tree Farm has been a family-owned operation since 1996 and has trees planted across 40 acres. They have thousands of Virginia pines and Cypress trees to choose from.

  • You can also take photos with Santa on the weekend, go on a train ride and visit animals at the petting zoo.
High Star Christmas Tree Farm

Make a whole day out of selecting your tree at High Star Christmas Tree Farm. You can chop down a tree, take family photos, wander through a maze and visit Santa for free.

  • 4-foot Virginia pines start at $30.
