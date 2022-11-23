Houston women's basketball to watch over the break

Women's college basketball is in full swing, and we've got a slate of H-Town matchups for you to check out through the long weekend.

1. Rice vs. Texas Southern

The Owls head into Tiger territory in this hometown showdown.

When: Today, 2pm.

Location: H&PE Arena, Houston.

Ways to watch: Tickets are available here.

2. UH vs. Portland

The Cougars travel east to the St. Pete Showcase in Florida to take on the University of Portland Pilots.

When: Tomorrow, 4:30pm.

Location: McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Ways to watch: The game will be streamed on FloHoops.

3. UH vs. Florida

The Cougs face the Gators in the second game of the St. Pete Showcase.

When: Saturday, 11am.

Location: McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Ways to watch: The game will be streamed on FloHoops.

4. Rice vs. Texas A&M

The Owls travel to College Station to face the Aggies.