Houston women's basketball to watch over the break

Jay R. Jordan
Illustration of glowing tv with a basketball emerging

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Women's college basketball is in full swing, and we've got a slate of H-Town matchups for you to check out through the long weekend.

1. Rice vs. Texas Southern

The Owls head into Tiger territory in this hometown showdown.

  • When: Today, 2pm.
  • Location: H&PE Arena, Houston.
  • Ways to watch: Tickets are available here.
2. UH vs. Portland

The Cougars travel east to the St. Pete Showcase in Florida to take on the University of Portland Pilots.

  • When: Tomorrow, 4:30pm.
  • Location: McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida.
  • Ways to watch: The game will be streamed on FloHoops.
3. UH vs. Florida

The Cougs face the Gators in the second game of the St. Pete Showcase.

  • When: Saturday, 11am.
  • Location: McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida.
  • Ways to watch: The game will be streamed on FloHoops.
4. Rice vs. Texas A&M

The Owls travel to College Station to face the Aggies.

  • When: Sunday, 2pm.
  • Location: Reed Arena, College Station.
  • Ways to watch: The game will be streamed on the SEC Network.
