2 hours ago - Sports
Houston women's basketball to watch over the break
Women's college basketball is in full swing, and we've got a slate of H-Town matchups for you to check out through the long weekend.
1. Rice vs. Texas Southern
The Owls head into Tiger territory in this hometown showdown.
- When: Today, 2pm.
- Location: H&PE Arena, Houston.
- Ways to watch: Tickets are available here.
2. UH vs. Portland
The Cougars travel east to the St. Pete Showcase in Florida to take on the University of Portland Pilots.
- When: Tomorrow, 4:30pm.
- Location: McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida.
- Ways to watch: The game will be streamed on FloHoops.
3. UH vs. Florida
The Cougs face the Gators in the second game of the St. Pete Showcase.
- When: Saturday, 11am.
- Location: McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida.
- Ways to watch: The game will be streamed on FloHoops.
4. Rice vs. Texas A&M
The Owls travel to College Station to face the Aggies.
- When: Sunday, 2pm.
- Location: Reed Arena, College Station.
- Ways to watch: The game will be streamed on the SEC Network.
