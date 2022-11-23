Houston restaurants open for Thanksgiving
If you're not a fan of being in the kitchen all day or your meal didn't go as planned, Houston has some restaurants open for Thanksgiving.
Be smart: If you're leaning toward the dine-in options, consider making reservations ASAP as several restaurants are already fully booked.
Le Jardinier
Details: The French restaurant led by Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli and located in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will have a four-course set Thanksgiving menu for $165 per guest.
- The meal includes a heritage turkey, beef tenderloin and pecan praline tart.
- The restaurant will be open from noon–7pm.
- Reserve on Resy.
Kin Dee
Details: The Thai hotspot in the Heights will have a Thanksgiving menu with two new dishes: smoked turkey leg green curry ($20) and rice fried chicken ($20).
- The restaurant will be open from 11am–10pm.
- Make a reservation online.
Truluck's
Details: The restaurant offers a three-course meal for $59 for adults and $25 for children.
- The meal includes lobster, turkey, vegan bolognese and pecan pie.
- The Houston location, open from noon–9pm, is fully reserved but does have room at the bar.
The Annie Cafe & Bar
Details: The Uptown restaurant will offer a three-course prix fixe menu for $90 for adults and $35 for children.
- The meal includes complimentary hot apple cider and pumpkin cookies.
- The restaurant will be open from 10am–9pm.
- Reservations can be made online or over the phone.
The bottom line: Be grateful for the food on your plate and be kind to the people working this holiday season.
