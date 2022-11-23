If you're not a fan of being in the kitchen all day or your meal didn't go as planned, Houston has some restaurants open for Thanksgiving.

Be smart: If you're leaning toward the dine-in options, consider making reservations ASAP as several restaurants are already fully booked.

Le Jardinier

Details: The French restaurant led by Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli and located in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will have a four-course set Thanksgiving menu for $165 per guest.

The meal includes a heritage turkey, beef tenderloin and pecan praline tart.

The restaurant will be open from noon–7pm.

Reserve on Resy.

Kin Dee

Details: The Thai hotspot in the Heights will have a Thanksgiving menu with two new dishes: smoked turkey leg green curry ($20) and rice fried chicken ($20).

The restaurant will be open from 11am–10pm.

Make a reservation online.

Truluck's

Details: The restaurant offers a three-course meal for $59 for adults and $25 for children.

The meal includes lobster, turkey, vegan bolognese and pecan pie.

The Houston location, open from noon–9pm, is fully reserved but does have room at the bar.

The Annie Cafe & Bar

Details: The Uptown restaurant will offer a three-course prix fixe menu for $90 for adults and $35 for children.

The meal includes complimentary hot apple cider and pumpkin cookies.

The restaurant will be open from 10am–9pm.

Reservations can be made online or over the phone.

The bottom line: Be grateful for the food on your plate and be kind to the people working this holiday season.