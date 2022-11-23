2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Houston restaurants open for Thanksgiving

Shafaq Patel
Illustration of a neon sign with a turkey in it lighting up and flickering.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

If you're not a fan of being in the kitchen all day or your meal didn't go as planned, Houston has some restaurants open for Thanksgiving.

Be smart: If you're leaning toward the dine-in options, consider making reservations ASAP as several restaurants are already fully booked.

Le Jardinier

Details: The French restaurant led by Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli and located in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will have a four-course set Thanksgiving menu for $165 per guest.

  • The meal includes a heritage turkey, beef tenderloin and pecan praline tart.
  • The restaurant will be open from noon–7pm.
  • Reserve on Resy.
Kin Dee

Details: The Thai hotspot in the Heights will have a Thanksgiving menu with two new dishes: smoked turkey leg green curry ($20) and rice fried chicken ($20).

Truluck's

Details: The restaurant offers a three-course meal for $59 for adults and $25 for children.

  • The meal includes lobster, turkey, vegan bolognese and pecan pie.
  • The Houston location, open from noon–9pm, is fully reserved but does have room at the bar.
The Annie Cafe & Bar

Details: The Uptown restaurant will offer a three-course prix fixe menu for $90 for adults and $35 for children.

  • The meal includes complimentary hot apple cider and pumpkin cookies.
  • The restaurant will be open from 10am–9pm.
  • Reservations can be made online or over the phone.

The bottom line: Be grateful for the food on your plate and be kind to the people working this holiday season.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more