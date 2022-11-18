🕯 Sculpt your own mini ceramic Christmas tree candle holder tomorrow.

$45 per person. Register here.

🛍 Head over to Karbach Brewing Co. for their Friendsgiving Market on Sunday from 11am to 6pm.

There will be local vendors, food trucks, beer specials, and a performance from Dueling Pianos.

🌲 Grab a free native tree from Trees for Houston tomorrow.

Trees will be available near Burnett Bayland Park and at Joe V's Smart Shop starting at 9am.

🖼 View artists at work during the 30th annual Artcrawl from 10am to 9pm tomorrow.

Over 50 artists' warehouses, galleries, studios and businesses will open their doors for a behind-the-scenes look.

🍽 Take advantage of Pearlands Restaurant Weeks, running through Sunday.

Restaurants are offering special fixed-price menus from $20 to $35.

🎥 Watch the new "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues" film at the MFAH this weekend.