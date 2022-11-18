30 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Houston, Nov. 18-20

Shafaq Patel
Illustration of a cherry pie with "weekend" cut out of the crust.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🕯 Sculpt your own mini ceramic Christmas tree candle holder tomorrow.

🛍 Head over to Karbach Brewing Co. for their Friendsgiving Market on Sunday from 11am to 6pm.

  • There will be local vendors, food trucks, beer specials, and a performance from Dueling Pianos.

🌲 Grab a free native tree from Trees for Houston tomorrow.

  • Trees will be available near Burnett Bayland Park and at Joe V's Smart Shop starting at 9am.

🖼 View artists at work during the 30th annual Artcrawl from 10am to 9pm tomorrow.

  • Over 50 artists' warehouses, galleries, studios and businesses will open their doors for a behind-the-scenes look.

🍽 Take advantage of Pearlands Restaurant Weeks, running through Sunday.

  • Restaurants are offering special fixed-price menus from $20 to $35.

🎥 Watch the new "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues" film at the MFAH this weekend.

  • The film revisits the music and politics of the legendary jazz trumpeter and singer.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more