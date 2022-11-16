1 hour ago - Sports

Mark your calendar for these 3 Texas college basketball games

Maxwell Millington

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson. Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images

College hoops is back.

To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing men's basketball games in Texas this season.

1. Texas vs. Gonzaga

The Longhorns will be tested early in their season against championship contender Gonzaga.

  • Date: Tonight, 8:30pm.
  • Location: Moody Center, Austin.
  • Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN2 or buy tickets here.
2. Baylor vs. TCU

Both teams are expected to be good this season, but TCU will be trying to win a game at Baylor for the first time since 2018.

  • Date: Jan. 4, 8pm.
  • Location: Ferrell Center, Waco.
  • Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN or buy tickets here.
3. Houston vs. SMU

Perhaps the best Houston team since Phi Slama Jama face their rivals from Dallas for the 91st time overall.

  • Date: Jan. 5, 6pm.
  • Location: Fertitta Center, Houston.
  • Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN2 or buy tickets here.
