Houston native Beyoncé leads the 65th annual Grammy Awards nominations with nine nods. But she isn't the only local star competing for trophies.

Driving the news: Beyoncé and Lizzo dominated the Grammy nominations, which were announced Tuesday morning.

They're competing against each other in several categories, including album, song and record of the year, as well as best remixed recording.

Meanwhile: Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe is in the best new artist category.

Four-time Grammy winner Robert Glasper is nominated for best R&B album and best nonclassical engineered album.

Sebastopol native Cody Johnson, the 2022 Rodeo Houston opening performer, is nominated for best country song.

Flashback: Houston was well represented at last year's Grammys as well, with several wins from Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé.

Of note: Beyoncé, with 88 nominations, is tied with her husband for the most received nominations in Grammy history.

Queen Bey has won 28 Grammys. If she wins four more, she will have the most Grammy wins by any artist.

What they're saying: "This is the place that I'm from. The place I call home," Lizzo said at her Toyota Center concert in October. "We're from the same place, and we've been through some hard times. But bitch. We here. I'm here. You here. We're doing something right."

The bottom line: Houston is where legends are made.