World Series will end in Houston this weekend

Here's to more bombs from Jeremy Peña this weekend. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

The Astros hold a 3-2 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies as the World Series shifts back to Houston for the final two games this weekend.

Win or lose, a champion will be crowned in the Bayou City.

Catch up quick: Last night's nail biting 3-2 win came after the Astros dominated the Phillies 5-0 in Game 4, throwing the World Series' second-ever no-hitter.

In Thursday's game, the Astros' first two runs came courtesy of rookie star and ALCS MVP Jeremy Peña off an early homer and RBI.

At least one Houston team beat a Philadelphia opponent last night — the one-win Texans lost 17-29 to the undefeated Eagles at NRG Stadium.

The intrigue: If the Astros pull it off, it'll be the first time the team has won the World Series in Houston.

The Astros lost Game 4 of the 2005 World Series at home when the Chicago White Sox swept them, and they dropped Game 7 of the 2019 World Series in Houston against the Washington Nationals.

The 2017 championship was won in Los Angeles.

If you go: Tickets have long been sold out but are still available on secondary markets.

A single standing-room-only ticket for Game 6 is going for $783 on Gametime, as of Thursday night.

What's at stake: The Astros' season and reputation, plus about $75 million for Houston super gambler and mattress mogul Jim McIngvale.

Love it or hate it, a World Series win in 2022 should quiet anyone who still spews tales of trash cans in 2017.

What to expect: Axios Houston isn't in the game of predictions — but you can be sure to expect a competitive Game 6 tomorrow night.

What's next: First pitch is scheduled for 7:03pm. It will be streamed on Fox.