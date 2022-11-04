World Series will end in Houston this weekend
The Astros hold a 3-2 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies as the World Series shifts back to Houston for the final two games this weekend.
- Win or lose, a champion will be crowned in the Bayou City.
Catch up quick: Last night's nail biting 3-2 win came after the Astros dominated the Phillies 5-0 in Game 4, throwing the World Series' second-ever no-hitter.
- In Thursday's game, the Astros' first two runs came courtesy of rookie star and ALCS MVP Jeremy Peña off an early homer and RBI.
- At least one Houston team beat a Philadelphia opponent last night — the one-win Texans lost 17-29 to the undefeated Eagles at NRG Stadium.
The intrigue: If the Astros pull it off, it'll be the first time the team has won the World Series in Houston.
- The Astros lost Game 4 of the 2005 World Series at home when the Chicago White Sox swept them, and they dropped Game 7 of the 2019 World Series in Houston against the Washington Nationals.
- The 2017 championship was won in Los Angeles.
If you go: Tickets have long been sold out but are still available on secondary markets.
- A single standing-room-only ticket for Game 6 is going for $783 on Gametime, as of Thursday night.
What's at stake: The Astros' season and reputation, plus about $75 million for Houston super gambler and mattress mogul Jim McIngvale.
- Love it or hate it, a World Series win in 2022 should quiet anyone who still spews tales of trash cans in 2017.
What to expect: Axios Houston isn't in the game of predictions — but you can be sure to expect a competitive Game 6 tomorrow night.
What's next: First pitch is scheduled for 7:03pm. It will be streamed on Fox.
- Framber Valdez will take the mound for the Astros.
