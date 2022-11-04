20 mins ago - Things to Do

Houston weekend guide, Nov. 4-6

Jay R. Jordan
For something to do this weekend not Astros-related…

💀 Celebrate Día de Los Muertos at City Hall during the Houston Día de Los Muertos festival hosted by Reliant tomorrow.

  • The event runs from 2pm–10pm and includes a parade through downtown starting at 7pm.

🖼 Buy local art in the All Access Art Market at Finn Hall tonight.

  • The market is open from 6pm–11pm.

😂 Laugh it up at The Riot's Houston's Funniest Comedy Showcase at Rudyard's in Montrose on Sunday.

  • Tickets start at $10, and the show runs from 5pm–7pm.

🚲 Sell or buy bicycles and parts at EaDo Bike Co.'s Sunday Swang Swap Meet.

  • The event runs from noon–4pm.

🛌 Dive into the world of quilts at Quilt Festival Houston, which runs through Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

  • Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Children 10 and under enter for free.
