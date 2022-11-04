20 mins ago - Things to Do
Houston weekend guide, Nov. 4-6
For something to do this weekend not Astros-related…
💀 Celebrate Día de Los Muertos at City Hall during the Houston Día de Los Muertos festival hosted by Reliant tomorrow.
- The event runs from 2pm–10pm and includes a parade through downtown starting at 7pm.
🖼 Buy local art in the All Access Art Market at Finn Hall tonight.
- The market is open from 6pm–11pm.
😂 Laugh it up at The Riot's Houston's Funniest Comedy Showcase at Rudyard's in Montrose on Sunday.
- Tickets start at $10, and the show runs from 5pm–7pm.
🚲 Sell or buy bicycles and parts at EaDo Bike Co.'s Sunday Swang Swap Meet.
- The event runs from noon–4pm.
🛌 Dive into the world of quilts at Quilt Festival Houston, which runs through Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
- Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Children 10 and under enter for free.
