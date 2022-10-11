Texans are worried about inflation
Most Texans are worried their purchasing power is going to drop over the next year as inflation continues to rise.
Driving the news: The UH Hobby School of Public Affairs and the TSU Barbara Jordan–Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs recently released the results of their survey gauging how Texans feel about inflation.
- The "Texas Trends 2022 – Inflation Expectations" survey, which was conducted in August, included 2,140 respondents ages 18 and older.
Between the lines: Inflation expectations are heavily influenced by individuals' income level and political allegiance.
- Respondents who favor Gov. Greg Abbott expect a higher level of inflation in the next 12 months. Meanwhile, respondents supporting Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are more optimistic about future inflation.
What they're saying: "History suggests the same pattern manifests according to which political party has majority control in the country. With President Biden being a Democrat, the theory expects the opposing party — Republicans, currently — to feel the country is heading off course and economic worries are ahead," UH public affairs professor M.C. Sunny Wong said in a statement.
By the numbers: 87% of Texans expect that their real income, in terms of purchasing power, will fall over the next year.
- Nearly 46% respondents think the inflation rate will increase in the next five to 10 years.
- Lower-income households are most concerned with food, energy and general inflation costs.
Yes, but: The majority of respondents earning more than $200,000 believe their purchasing power will grow, canceling out the pain of price rises.
The big picture: Inflation expectations can influence how people choose to spend their money. If people think prices are going to keep rising, they may decide to make a big purchase sooner rather than later. Or they might feel empowered to fight for a bigger raise.
State of play: Gas prices are expected to increase again. The national average is $3.92 per gallon, while the Houston average is $3.21, per AAA as of Monday.
- At 9.5%, inflation in Houston is higher than the national average.
- The Federal Reserve recently enacted its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike, and more are expected.
