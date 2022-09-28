What to plant this fall in Houston

Third-year gardener Shafaq here.

Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside.

The cool front will help seeds germinate.

I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:

🥕 Vegetables

Sow seeds for root vegetables like carrots, radishes, beets and turnips, as well as greens like lettuce, arugula, kale and bok choy.

Transplant broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbages and kohlrabi.

🪴 Herbs

Plant basil, cilantro, dill, chives, fennel and parsley seeds.

Transplant oregano, rosemary, sage and thyme.

🌺 Flowers

Plant pansies, snapdragons, calendula and nasturtium for fall color.

Start sowing bluebonnets, gaillardia and larkspur for spring blooms.

Of note: Don't worry about pulling out your summer garden. If your tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, beans and cucumbers are still producing, keep them rooted!

Pro tip: If the weather warms back up to the high 90s, either move your potted plants or try to cover your cool-weather seedlings to prevent them from bolting (when plants begin to produce seeds too early), Dorosh says.

My plans: Fall is my favorite gardening season. I'll be planting purple carrots, rainbow chard, colorful radishes, garlic, bok choy, snap peas, a ton of cilantro and hopefully so much more.

📸 I'd love to see your garden! Share your garden plans and photos with me by emailing [email protected]

Go deeper: View the Farmer's Almanac Houston planting guide for precise dates.