What to plant this fall in Houston

Shafaq Patel
My out-of-control garden is still producing cucumbers, okra, peppers, and eggplants. Photo: Shafaq/Axios
Third-year gardener Shafaq here.

Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside.

  • The cool front will help seeds germinate.

I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:

🥕 Vegetables

Sow seeds for root vegetables like carrots, radishes, beets and turnips, as well as greens like lettuce, arugula, kale and bok choy.

  • Transplant broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbages and kohlrabi.
🪴 Herbs

Plant basil, cilantro, dill, chives, fennel and parsley seeds.

  • Transplant oregano, rosemary, sage and thyme.
🌺 Flowers

Plant pansies, snapdragons, calendula and nasturtium for fall color.

  • Start sowing bluebonnets, gaillardia and larkspur for spring blooms.

Of note: Don't worry about pulling out your summer garden. If your tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, beans and cucumbers are still producing, keep them rooted!

Pro tip: If the weather warms back up to the high 90s, either move your potted plants or try to cover your cool-weather seedlings to prevent them from bolting (when plants begin to produce seeds too early), Dorosh says.

My plans: Fall is my favorite gardening season. I'll be planting purple carrots, rainbow chard, colorful radishes, garlic, bok choy, snap peas, a ton of cilantro and hopefully so much more.

  • 📸 I'd love to see your garden! Share your garden plans and photos with me by emailing [email protected]

Go deeper: View the Farmer's Almanac Houston planting guide for precise dates.

