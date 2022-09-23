45 mins ago - Sports

Game day bites for Houston vs. Chicago

Justin Kaufmann
Man in white shirt tried to tackle man in blue shirt holding football.
The December 2020 Texans vs. Bears game. Photo: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The winless Texans are headed to Chicago to face off against the 1-1 Bears this weekend.

  • If you truly want your Week 3 game day party to feel authentic, you must have a few Chicago treats on the menu.

We enlisted Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann for some food suggestions:

🥬 Spinach and artichoke dip: We love our dip. Ranch, French onion, queso, seven-layer. But the spinach and artichoke dip is a Chicago classic. It's spinach, artichokes and several cheeses, baked to perfection. Serve with tortilla chips. It's healthy!

🥩 Crock pot Italian beef: There's nothing better than a pile of seasoned beef simmering for hours. Time it for kickoff and make sure you top it with giardiniera.

🍫 Dessert: Portillo's has a chocolate cake shake. There are recipes online on how to copy. The secret? Mayonnaise.

